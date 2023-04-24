MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report represents how the company served its members, team members and communities in its 2022 fiscal year and demonstrates BJ’s commitment to communicate transparently on its ESG efforts.

“We believe it is our responsibility to ensure BJ’s Wholesale Club contributes to the health of the communities where we live and work,” said Bob Eddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We have dedicated time and resources toward improvements and programs that will positively impact our members, team members and communities.”

The ESG report, a significant milestone for BJ’s, highlights the company’s commitment to reporting its ESG progress. The report covers key areas including:

Environmental stewardship:

Energy efficiency improvements, including replacing and upgrading equipment in clubs to reduce energy consumption

Increased recycling and waste reduction efforts, including the implementation of a food waste diversion program with a commitment to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030

Social responsibility:

A commitment to inclusion and diversity, including hiring practices that ensure a diverse workforce and opportunities to grow and develop within the company

Over $1.4 million in grants provided by BJ’s Charitable Foundation to help families gain access to basic essentials, including fresh food, education and wellness

Over 10.7 million meals provided through the BJ’s Feeding Communities program delivered in partnership with Feeding America®

Corporate governance:

Established an ESG steering committee comprised of business leaders to oversee the company’s ESG strategy and progress

ESG oversight by the audit committee of the board of directors to ensure accountability and transparency

To view the company’s ESG report, visit www.BJs.com/ESG.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 237 clubs and 166 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.