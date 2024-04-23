Budderfly and Craveworthy Brands Announce Corporate Partnership to Accelerate Sustainability for Restaurants

Budderfly to provide Energy as a Service offering for 34 Craveworthy Brands restaurants, including an upfront investment of $1.5 million for energy savings technology, pioneering a new era of sustainability for Craveworthy’s current and future restaurant locations.

SHELTON, Conn. & SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, announced a corporate partnership with restaurant platform company Craveworthy Brands to drive down energy consumption at Cravewothy’s corporate and franchise-owned restaurants. Craveworthy Brands owns, operates, and franchises multiple restaurant brands across the country, including Genghis Grill: where Budderfly’s Energy as a Service (EaaS) offering will first be rolled out to 21 corporate-owned restaurant locations and 11 franchise locations over time, generating an estimated 30 percent reduction in energy usage at each site. This corporate partnership underscores the impact and scalability of Budderfly’s solution. The cost-saving and sustainability outcomes stemming from this partnership will establish a new benchmark for sustainability across the approximately 200 other current and planned restaurant locations within the Craveworthy umbrella.

Craveworthy Brands is a restaurant hospitality platform that connects brands with solutions across all aspects of operations, to help grow their business, including advising owners and operators on essential technology stacks that improve operational efficiencies and support sustained innovation. Budderfly will install, monitor, and manage a combination of patented technologies and high-efficiency equipment including HVACs, LED lighting, refrigeration controls, water conservation systems such as smart valves, low-flow toilets, and foot pedal sinks, smart panels, sensors and more – at no upfront cost. Budderfly’s in-house expertise and growing tech-enabled capabilities will drive maximized and long-term positive outcomes for Craveworthy Brands restaurant locations over a 10-year period.

“Craveworthy Brands is laser-focused on fostering growth and success for our brands and that can only be done when franchisees and operators are winning. They truly are the backbone of our own success,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands and former CEO of Jimmy Johns. “Budderfly’s forward-thinking and outcome-driven business model is the innovative approach to sustainability that we’re looking for to ensure that we provide our franchisees with the support they need to operate out of tech-enabled facilities built to provide better returns for the brand, franchisees, and planet.”

Budderfly’s holistic offering will improve the overall building environment, including air quality, functionality, aesthetics, and comfort for customers and employees. Budderfly also offers real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities so that restaurant operators can access valuable data about their energy consumption, monthly savings, and carbon footprint reduction.

“Food service buildings, such as quick service and fast casual restaurants, are among the most energy-intensive commercial building types, subjecting franchise owners to sky-high electricity bills and a significant carbon footprint,” said Al Subbloie, chief executive officer and founder of Budderfly. “We’re excited to expand our work shaping the energy future for the food service industry in partnership with Craveworthy Brands. The company shares in our commitment to support the millions of mid-market U.S. businesses that empower our economy and, now, can help enable a resilient and sustainable future.”

This partnership adds to Budderfly’s robust portfolio of over 6,000 customer sites, including restaurant franchises, retail, healthcare, fitness centers, schools, and more. To learn more about Budderfly’s EaaS solutions, visit the website.

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as one of the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) companies in the United States, is the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, including restaurants, retail, health facilities, and more. Budderfly installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented technologies, high-efficiency equipment, and proprietary energy software for its customers at no out-of-pocket cost. The company’s in-house expertise and growing tech-enabled capabilities drive maximized and long-term positive outcomes for customers. Businesses benefit from lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. Budderfly has ranked on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list from 2021 to 2023 and on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2023. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin’ Ed’s Soom Soom Mediterranean, and Dirty Dough Cookies, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, but complementary brands and an accomplished leadership team. In addition to running and growing great restaurant brands, Craveworthy is active in the communities it serves and creates unique career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its brands with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the company’s goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.