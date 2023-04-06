Cammie Chatterton joins Feeding Tampa Bay Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla. — Cammie Chatterton, President, CEO and Owner of Bay Food Brokerage, has joined the Board of Directors of Feeding Tampa Bay.

As one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves a 10-county region and anticipates it will serve more than 85 million meals this year to families, children and seniors. The organization aims for a hunger-free Tampa Bay by 2025.

“Feeding Tampa Bay does tremendous work in the Tampa Bay community to lift up those who need a helping hand when it comes to food insecurity,” said Chatterton. “Having been in the food industry my entire career, I have seen so much food go to waste. Feeding Tampa Bay helps eliminate food waste by working with retailers, farmers and manufacturers to get food that would not reach consumers into the hands of those who need it, among many other initiatives.”

Chatterton has volunteered with and supported Feeding Tampa Bay for years, including her current role serving on the Capital Campaign Committee for the nonprofit’s new facility that’s under construction. Her company, Bay Food Brokerage, has also long supported the organization through sponsorships, and food and monetary donations.

In her new role as a board member, Chatterton will serve an initial three-year term. Board members oversee the president and CEO, as well the business affairs and general direction of Feeding Tampa Bay. The board participates in developing strategic goals to help reach the organization’s mission to provide assistance and connections to services to our region’s food insecure.

“The Board of Directors at Feeding Tampa Bay are critical to our success,” said Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. “Providing support, guidance and industry expertise, they assist us in building and delivering resources to our neighbors. Cammie’s background in food will be invaluable as we seek to provide more food support in the future. Even better, Cammie’s leadership as a businesswoman is unparalleled, and we are grateful to have her serve alongside our other terrific board members.”

Chatterton will bring to this role leadership, food industry insights, and strategic thinking based on her 30 years as a business owner.

Chatterton was awarded the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Outstanding Leader of the Year Award in 2022, was named one of the Business Observer’s Top Entrepreneurs in 2022, was a finalist for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s BusinessWoman of the Year in 2019, and has received various accolades from food industry trade publications. She’s currently a finalist for Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine’s inaugural Businesswomen of the Year.

In addition to serving on the Feeding Tampa Bay board, Chatterton is currently a member of the executive board of directors for the Tampa Bay Chamber, the board of trustees for Jesuit High School, and the executive board of the Get Live 45 Foundation. She is also a member of CEO Council of Tampa Bay.

About Bay Food Brokerage

Bay Food Brokerage is an industry-leading, fast-growing retail food brokerage company based in Tampa, Florida. Working as the sales and marketing partner for hundreds of food manufacturers worldwide, Bay Food Brokerage partners with the largest grocers in the Southeast U.S. to create and enhance opportunities for their clients. Since 1993, Bay Food Brokerage has combined unparalleled personal commitment and unrivaled support with cutting-edge technology to help food manufacturers achieve their goals.

About Feeding Tampa Bay

As one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is ending hunger by fueling human potential in every family, child and senior across our 10-county region. By leveraging the daily connection around a meal, the organization is evolving its partnerships, programs and services with a goal to break down barriers and create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals it serves. Feeding Tampa Bay has continuously evolved its services, doubling its reach to serve nearly 1 million people in our community, and anticipates it will serve more than 85 million meals this year. Feeding Tampa Bay and its community stand together to lift our neighbors, because food makes tomorrow possible.