CFIA: Temporary Suspension of Certain Labeling Requirements for Foodservice Products Due to COVID-19

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Retail & FoodService April 9, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has temporarily suspended low-risk activities.

Low-risk activities are those that do not immediately impact the production of safe food for Canadians.

Effective immediately, the CFIA is temporarily suspending certain labelling requirements that have no impact on food safety.

This will help to support the economy, alleviate supply disruptions in Canadian grocery stores, and avoid food waste.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

