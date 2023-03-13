Chartwells Higher Education Celebrates 250,000 Local Heroes Across the Country Through “Power-Ful”

Chartwells Higher Education Retail & FoodService March 13, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced “Power-Ful,” a nationwide event focused on celebrating the positive impacts local heroes make on campuses and in communities across the country. Power-Ful is the fourth and final signature event in Chartwells’ award-winning Joy-Ful campaign for 2023 and will take place during the week of April 4.

Power-Ful will be simultaneously celebrated across Chartwells campuses, featuring special menus, activities, and giveaways with a focus on highlighting the hero in all of us. Each campus will showcase menus packed with feel-good foods that provide students with the nutrition to be powerful, such as whole grains, lean proteins, locally grown and seasonal vegetables, and un-processed, freshly made meals. Students will also have a chance to send gifts and notes of gratitude to personal or community heroes, thanking them for their impact.

“We want to give students the chance to celebrate the power they have to make a positive impact in their communities, as well as give thanks to those who have made a difference in their lives,” said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “By honoring 250,000 community heroes through Power-Ful, our goal is to host a national event that gives thanks, spreads joy, and helps bring local communities together.”

During Power-Ful, students and faculty can write thank you notes at various stations to either distribute on their own or leave to be delivered, along with gifts, to local community heroes such as firefighters, police, first responders, nurses, or anyone that’s made a positive impact on their life. With other activities like yoga, therapy dogs, self-care baskets, and feel-good-themed initiatives like hero walls, Power-Ful will allow millions of students in campus communities to thank their heroes and feel good about their own impacts in the community. The Power-Ful campaign also encourages Chartwells associates to participate by thanking their own front-line associates, chefs, and team members and highlighting their hard work.

Power-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Power-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells’ nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.comwww.ChartwellsMonthly.comwww.DineonCampus.com.

