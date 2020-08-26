Chef Tiffany Derry Brings Roots Chicken Shak to new Food Hall at H-E-B at Mueller in Austin

In August H-E-B to Open a New Food Hall Including a Restaurant Favorite

After months of renovations and top-secret plans, H-E-B at Mueller is excited to reveal a new food hall and bar is coming to the neighborhood—and in even bigger news—fan-favorite Chef Tiffany Derry is making her restaurant, Roots Chicken Shak, a cornerstone of the new space when it opens in late August inside the store.

Chef Tiffany Derry, known for her culinary expertise and warm southern charm, gained international notoriety when she appeared on Season 7 of Bravo’s Top Chef, and has made appearances as a culinary expert and judge on several TV shows, including Bar Rescue, Top Chef Junior, Chopped Junior, Bobby’s Dinner Battle, and Foodfighters. Chef Derry is heavily involved in the culinary community with a focus on food access, education, gender and racial equity. She serves as Ambassador for Novo Nordisk, is a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier, serves on the Board of Directors of Food Policy Action, is on the James Beard Foundation’s Impact Advisory Board, and acts as an ambassador for the Beard Foundation’s food waste initiative.

