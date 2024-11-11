Cimcorp Appoints Pekka Natri as Head of Region for North America 

With nearly 30 years of experience leading diverse international teams, Natri will streamline all North American operations and align regional goals with global strategy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cimcorp, a leading innovator in logistics automation, announces the appointment of Pekka Natri to Head of Region for North America. Natri has been a key member of the Cimcorp team since 2018, formerly serving as Head of Region for SEAP and India. With a successful track record of establishing and growing local entities for international businesses, Natri will now be responsible for streamlining all North American operations, driving collaboration with partners, and aligning regional goals with Cimcorp Group’s global strategy.

“I am thrilled to take on this new opportunity to strengthen Cimcorp’s position as a leader in the North American market,” said Natri. “As head of region, my goal is to make an immediate, positive impact for customers and employees today, as well as to set the groundwork for ultimately shaping the future of automation in our core sectors—grocery retail and tire manufacturing.”

With a background in biotechnical engineering and nearly 30 years of experience in the technology space, Natri has led teams in many different parts of the world, including China, India, Africa, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Finland. His breadth of expertise spans business development, management, sales, solution development, and project delivery, and he has successfully implemented strategic growth plans for complex international businesses at the market area level and on a global scale.

After joining Cimcorp in 2018, Natri spearheaded the company’s efforts to expand its presence and customer service capabilities in India. Nartri established a new office in Chennai, where he managed everything from location selection to recruitment and training. In 2023, Natri led the startup of a new office in Sydney, Australia, helping Cimcorp achieve a stronger position in the Australian market. In his new role, Natri will focus on aligning North American teams, functions, and partners to best serve customers locally while also supporting global growth.

“Through working in various countries with diverse teams, I’ve developed a deep understanding and appreciation of different perspectives and ways of thinking. As a manager, I give people the freedom to approach ideas and issues in new ways—which enables our team to collaborate and solve challenges with open minds,” said Natri. “I’ve also gained the ability to see things from a regional perspective, without missing the big picture. I’ve been on both sides of the coin, working with employees at local sites and with executives at company headquarters. This will help me not only improve North American operations, but also support our company’s overall strategy.”

As an experienced leader, Natri prioritizes building a workplace based on trust, transparency, and open communication. He is a major proponent of employee development and will ensure Cimcorp supports its staff in exploring ongoing educational and career opportunities.

Natri said, “I believe great leadership is based on transparency, mutual trust, and setting clear targets. I want to create an open environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing their ideas. Working as a team, we can create synergies and deliver greater value than what we could achieve alone. My role in it all is to motivate employees to focus on the right goals, ensuring that they succeed as individuals and that we succeed as a company.”

About Cimcorp

Founded in 1975, Cimcorp Group is a leader in automation innovation, providing customized solutions for diverse industries around the globe. As part of Murata Machinery, a world leader in automation, Cimcorp benefits from a worldwide network of offices and partners. Focused on long-term success, Cimcorp is a customer-centric solution provider that excels at tailoring its solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, both now and in the future. For more details, visit www.cimcorp.com.