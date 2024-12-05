Legacy Food Group Announces John H. Miller As Chief Executive Officer

Miller Steps Into New Role to Drive Expansion and Operational Efficiencies; Current CEO Steve Push Transitions to Executive Chairman

Richmond, VA – Legacy Food Group (“LFG”) is pleased to announce that current President and COO John H. Miller has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1. In his new role, Miller will help lead expansion efforts while continuing his focus on operational efficiencies as LFG continues to bring together regional independent foodservice distributors. Already this last year, John has helped integrate and coordinate the efforts of new five divisions, all of which came into the organization.

Miller’s promotion marks the next step in his impactful leadership journey at LFG, where he has already made a significant imprint on the company’s operations by leveraging his deep industry expertise and strategic mindset to accelerate the company’s growth, streamline operations, and enhance profitability across divisions.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Legacy Food Group,” said Miller. “I look forward to leading this exceptional team as we continue to drive growth, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver value across the organization.”

Current CEO Steve Push will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, also effective January 1, where he will remain actively involved in shaping the company’s long-term vision and strategic direction, focused on acquisitions initiation.

“This is the logical next step in the evolution of the LFG Leadership team. When we conducted a nationwide search to fill John’s current position, we interviewed a few dozen qualified candidates. We wanted to make sure we hired someone who could quickly ascend to the CEO role. John has done that. John’s track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, collaboration and leading with integrity makes him the ideal CEO for our next chapter. His ability to navigate complex challenges with a strategic and people-focused approach has already had a tremendous impact on our organization,” said Push. “I, and the rest of the LFG Board of Directors have full confidence that under his leadership, Legacy Food Group will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Miller’s background over the past 25 years is rooted in executive leadership across food distribution, logistics, acquisitions, risk management, and finance. He has cemented his reputation as a strategic leader through key restaffing efforts, operational expansions, and consistent financial growth. Miller also importantly has experience running both a large family-owned independent distributor in Glazier Foods Company and multi-billion-dollar operations within Sysco Corporation, which offers him a balanced perspective as the LFG platform continues to evolve with organic growth and additional acquisitions. His results-driven approach and ability to lead diverse teams through change has been a hallmark of his career.

“I’m excited to build on our success and guide Legacy Food Group into its next phase of expansion, innovation, and growth,” said Miller.

Continuing the Legacy . . .

Legacy Food Group is a dynamic holding company, established to unite high-quality regional independent foodservice distributors, and assist in their becoming high performance, owned Operating Divisions. By bringing together multiple distributors, Legacy Food Group creates macro-scale efficiencies and group synergies that come with shared resources while preserving the identity of each Operating Division that makes them unique within their local market.