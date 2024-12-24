City of Atlanta Announces $8.1 Million Invest Atlanta Partnership to Build New Grocery Stores

To boost options for fresh food in Atlanta’s food deserts, Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new partnership between the City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta and Savi Provisions to build two new grocery stores.

The two locations will be built to give residents near Campbellton Plaza and in Downtown Atlanta fresh food options and includes more than $8.1 million in funding.

According to the mayor’s office, the money from Invest Atlanta was approved as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to increase access to fresh and healthy food, and to combat food insecurity in the city.

