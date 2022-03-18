Congratulations to Newly Appointed JOH Vice President of Analytics & Insights, Melissa Passalaqua

Billerica, MA – JOH is delighted to announce the promotion of Melissa Passalaqua to the position of Vice President, Analytics and Insights.

A 14-year veteran of JOH, Melissa started as an analyst and has grown into an incredible leader. She led the growth and transformation of JOH’s three-person “marketing” team into a 25-person Analytics & Insights department made up of invaluable contributors to our clients’ and customers’ success. “Melissa’s can-do attitude and industry expertise, along with her willingness to push the company to keep improving its analytics and insights, make her the ideal leader for the team. Congratulations on this well-deserved promotion,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO.

Melissa makes industry engagement a priority. Her leadership talents extend to NextUp’s New England chapter, where she is the Team Lead for Event Registrations and the Ambassador for JOH.

In 2015, Melissa received JOH’s distinguished Harry O’Hare Award. In 2021, she was a Griffin Report “Women of Influence in the Food Industry” honoree.

Melissa lives with her three children, Jason, Stella and Logan, and their puppy, Lewis, in Billerica, Massachusetts. Outside of the office, she enjoys traveling, scrapbooking and hiking. To contact her, email mpassalaqua@johare.com.

