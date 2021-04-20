JOH Welcomes Patricia Herrick, Director, JOH Metro

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is pleased to announce that Patricia “Patti” Herrick has joined JOH as a Director in our Metro Division in Paramus, NJ. As we continue to grow, Patti will help strengthen our leadership team, drive sales for our clients and customers and lead JOH’s initiative to shape best practices across all center store.

Patti brings over 34 years of sales and leadership experience to her new role. Prior to joining the company, she was responsible for successfully developing and executing multi-year strategic business plans for various CPG brands that led to increased sales in the Northeast and beyond. She will be working with JOH clients and customers to produce the same outstanding results.

“Patti is a terrific addition to our team as she brings a wealth of experience and what it takes to deliver success to our key stakeholders,” said Gary Rosenthal, EVP, JOH Metro. “As we plan for our future, Patti’s leadership skills and her strong background in building top performing sales teams will accelerate JOH’s growth. We are thrilled to have her onboard!”

Outside of the office, Patti and her husband, Mark, love traveling to watch their son, Matthew, play USA Junior Hockey. When she isn’t cheering inside an ice rink, Patti enjoys running and hiking. She can be reached at pherrick@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

