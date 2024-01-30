JOH Welcomes Phil Schaner, Account Executive, Grand Rapids

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Phil Schaner as an Account Executive in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Phil joins the JOH team with over 35 years of experience in the food industry with a background in Retail Operations, Wholesale, Category Management and Merchandising. For the past 10 years, Phil has worked at SpartanNash as a Category Manager responsible for driving sales at both the Retail and Wholesale levels.

Prior to SpartanNash, Phil spent a large portion of his career with SuperValu in a variety of roles starting in Retail Operations and culminating as a Director of Center Store Merchandising. Much of Phil’s career has involved engagement with both CPG and Broker partners building relationships and business plans to maximize sales growth initiatives.

“I am thrilled to welcome Phil to JOH,” said Greg Reed, VP, Grand Rapids Region. “His decades of extensive industry experience make him a valuable addition to our growing team. Welcome to the family, Phil!”

Phil resides in Petoskey, Michigan with his wife, Kristin, and two dogs, Charlie and Olive. They enjoy camping, traveling, staying active, sports and time outdoors.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.