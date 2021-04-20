Canyon Bakehouse Unveils New Packaging Design

Johnstown, CO — Canyon Bakehouse®, the No. 1 gluten-free bread brand in the U.S., is unveiling new packaging for their entire line of gluten-free breads, bagels, buns, and English muffins. The new design features iconic elements of the original packaging design, including bold colors and the classic red top. Bringing a fresh look to the gluten-free shelf, the package features a streamlined layout with a larger call-out to ‘Gluten Free’ built into the logo, making it easier for shoppers to identify the brand’s trusted gluten-free products.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and improve the experience with our products. We wanted a packaging refresh, not an overhaul,” said Danielle Benjamin, Brand Manager for Canyon Bakehouse. “It was time to clear out the clutter and focus on key components that are essential to our values and mission. The new design really stands out on the shelf and makes it easier for shoppers to spot our important differentiators.”

Canyon Bakehouse partnered with San Francisco Bay Area-based creative agency, Voicebox Creative, to develop a look that kept many of the recognizable elements of the brand and enhanced attributes important to gluten free shoppers. The most notable changes include a larger window to view the products inside, and uniquely designed “free from” badges. The badges highlight the key product attributes of being free from dairy, nuts and soy, in addition to being Certified Gluten Free and made with 100% whole grains. The design features the new logo for the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the brand’s gluten free certifier.

Canyon Bakehouse’s new packaging will be available at retailers across the U.S. beginning late-April 2021. Products can be found throughout brick-and-mortar stores in the freezer, fresh bread aisle, and dedicated gluten free sections, as well as available online through ecommerce. For more information or questions about the packaging change, please visit www.canyonglutenfree.com.

About Canyon Bakehouse

Since 2009, Canyon Bakehouse has raised the bar on gluten free baking, making delicious, safe, and trusted products the whole family can enjoy so everyone can Love Bread Again. They proudly operate a dedicated gluten free bakery that is also free from dairy, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts. The flagship gluten free brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Canyon Bakehouse is the No. 1 gluten free bread brand in the U.S. and makes a variety of gluten free baked goods including breads, bagels, buns, and English muffins that are now available in more than 20,000 stores nationwide. All Canyon Bakehouse products are Certified Gluten Free, made with 100% whole grains, and carefully selected and sourced ingredients. Canyon Bakehouse’s award-winning breads have been featured in Runner’s World “Best Packaged Foods for Runners”, Prevention’s “100 Cleanest Packaged Food Awards” and Delicious Living’s “Best Bite Awards.”