Customers Can Now Get Amazon’s Fast, Affordable Grocery Delivery Without a Prime Membership

SEATTLE– Amazon announced it is making grocery delivery and free pickup available to all customers in all U.S. cities and towns where Amazon Fresh is available for Prime members. This service expansion, previously available only to Prime members, makes it easier for all customers to get their grocery needs met both in-store and online.

“We’re always looking for ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers. Now, all customers can order groceries online for delivery or pickup from Amazon Fresh across the U.S., with Whole Foods Market coming soon – even if they don’t have a Prime membership,” said Claire Peters, Vice President, Amazon Fresh. “This marks another step in Amazon’s journey to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience offering incredible selection, value, and convenience.”

The company also announced that Amazon customers can now order delivery from a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com, including Bristol Farms, Cardenas Markets, Pet Food Express, Weis Markets, and Save Mart. Amazon will also soon expand its grocery delivery and free pickup where available from Whole Foods Market to customers without a Prime membership. Once fully launched across all Whole Foods Market locations, customers in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. will have access to two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market.

Prime members will continue to save while grocery shopping with exclusive discounts and offers on qualifying items, both in-store and online at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. This includes savings on delivery fees, like free shipping on Amazon Fresh delivery orders over $100.

With this delivery expansion, customers have even more options to get what they need, when they need it, from Amazon’s grocery offerings. They can choose to supplement their in-store grocery shopping with delivery orders, or shop from a selection online and pick up items in-store—all on top of free Amazon package pickup and returns at the company’s convenient in-store counters.

Bringing re-imagined Amazon Fresh stores to Los Angeles

Amazon already has a large online grocery business and millions of products available for fast delivery. The next step is continuing to build out the company’s physical presence. Since Amazon completed the redesign of two Amazon Fresh stores in the Chicago area, customers have shared they are enjoying the benefits from the updates that have been made. More than 90% of local customers who shopped in Amazon’s redesigned stores responded to a survey in September that they were very satisfied with the changes—from great sales and promotions delivering more value; improvements to selection and stock; friendly and helpful employees; and a warmer, brighter, and more inviting space.

Based on these learnings, Amazon is excited to unveil similar updates to three Amazon Fresh stores in the LA Area—Pasadena, Irvine, and Woodland Hills. The company’s unparalleled selection in these stores includes over 2,000 new national and private-label brand products, a Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop, and more. Amazon is committed to delivering value, and these Amazon Fresh stores now offer customers everyday sales and low prices on even more core grocery items.

Amazon’s refreshed stores also offer customers additional convenient options to use when shopping or checking out. Customers can use the latest version of the Dash Cart—a smart shopping cart that makes it easier than ever for customers to shop the store, discover new items, find the best deals, and skip the checkout line. Self-checkout was also installed, giving customers even more ways to save time on their grocery trips. This checkout option complements traditional checkout with a store employee so customers can pick what works best for them.

Amazon will continue to open new stores in 2024 as it continues to iterate and experiment, introducing new features and programs to better serve customers.

More ways to save time and money ahead of the holidays

Heading into the holidays, Amazon Fresh will offer great deals for customers in-store and online that allow them to save on the whole spread. Price is an important differentiator for Amazon Fresh customers and as a result, over the last year Amazon has lowered the prices on thousands of items and tripled the size of the promotions it offers, delivering millions of dollars in savings to customers.

Customers can save time during the busy holiday season with free Amazon package return and pickup service at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores. Customers using these services with Amazon Fresh also receive exclusive coupons to use in-store.

