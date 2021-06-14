Diversified Foodservice Supply Announces Private Brand Platforms

MT. PROSPECT, Ill.–Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC, the leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operating supplies to the foodservice industry, recently announced its private brand platforms including MAVRIK, FRANKLIN, CULITEK and KNG.

“DFS has long been known for providing customers with high-quality product lines at more accessible price points,” said Jeff King, President and CEO of DFS. “Branding these lines creates a deeper connection with our customers and gives them the power to choose rather than being told what is best for them. Choice is what everyone in foodservice needs right now.”

The MAVRIK brand will offer foodservice replacement parts and service supplies engineered to be equivalent substitutes for national brands at better price points.

The FRANKLIN brand will offer food prep supplies, smallwares and accessories at a value and leverages the more-than-100-year legacy already established by Franklin Machine Products (FMP) in these categories.

The CULITEK brand, launched in collaboration with SEFA (Supply & Equipment Foodservice Alliance), will offer multi-tiered refrigeration equipment, cooking equipment and cooking supplies options with sleek modern designs and competitive prices.

The KNG brand, already well known in foodservice, will offer products for front- and back-of-the-house solutions including wait staff uniforms, chefwear, textiles and other products that help operators look and perform their best.

“These new brands are backed by the same DFS global sourcing team that has been delivering value for years and will be available through our customer-facing businesses: AllPoints and TundraFMP,” said Dale Barina, Chief Supply Chain Officer for DFS. “All four brands combine better value with our trusted quality to provide customers and channel partners with more options.”

About Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC

Diversified Foodservice Supply, LLC, based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) parts, supplies and equipment to the U.S. foodservice industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high-quality parts from both original component and original equipment manufacturers. DFS operates through two market-facing brands: AllPoints Foodservice Parts and Supplies, supporting service agents and resellers with the leading selection of parts, and TundraFMP, serving restaurant operators with a deep catalog of equipment and supplies. DFS brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in service, quality and value and are proud to offer industry-leading selection and service to customers. For more information, visit dfsupply.com.