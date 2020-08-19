Diversified Foodservice Supply Realigns Organization into TundraFMP and AllPoints Business Units

MT. PROSPECT, Ill.–Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC, the leading distributor of parts, supplies and equipment to the foodservice industry, has reorganized its portfolio of businesses to better support its customers.

The new alignment brings the full offering of DFS products to market through two primary business units — TundraFMP,which will serve restaurant operators, and AllPoints, which will support service agents, dealers and parts resellers.

“By positioning our brands to better reflect the markets we serve, TundraFMP and AllPoints are working to align our people, our product assortment and our service approach to meet our customers’ unique needs,” said Jeff King, President and CEO of DFS.

The new TundraFMP unit combines the Tundra Restaurant Supply and Franklin Machine Products businesses as well as KNG and Restaurant Discount Warehouse. Keith Kelly will serve as president of TundraFMP.

The new AllPoints unit combines the AllPoints brand with Factory Direct Worldwide and the HoodFilters.com brands. Tom Pendrey will serve as president of AllPoints.

“The entire DFS team is excited about the opportunities we have to provide industry-leading value to our customers with high-quality products and solutions at unbeatable prices,” King said.

For more information about DFS, TundraFMP and AllPoints, visit dfsupply.com.

About Diversified Foodservice Supply LLC

Diversified Foodservice Supply, LLC, based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) parts, supplies and equipment to the U.S. foodservice industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high-quality parts from both original component and original equipment manufacturers. DFS operates through two market-facing brands: AllPoints Foodservice Parts and Supplies, supporting service agents and resellers with the leading selection of parts, and TundraFMP, serving restaurant operators with a deep catalog of equipment and supplies. DFS brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in service, quality and value and are proud to offer industry-leading selection and service to customers.