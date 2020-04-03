Easter Eat-In Campaign Encourages Diners to Dress Up and Order In this Easter Sunday

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the launch of the company’s Easter Eat-In campaign. It calls for diners across the country to support their favorite restaurant operator by ordering carryout or delivery as they plan modified in-home celebrations. Whether it’s for the Easter holiday or simply a celebration, this campaign encourages all diners to enjoy their favorite restaurant dish at home on Sunday, April 12, while taking a moment to reflect on what they are grateful for as they support their local restaurant community.

“Traditionally, many families have enjoyed dining at their favorite brunch or lunch place as a part of their Easter celebration. Even with dining restrictions in place, we believe people can still make this a special day,” said Diane Hund, senior vice president of marketing at US Foods. “We hope families use this as an opportunity to break up their shelter-in-place routine by putting on their Sunday best, setting the table and sitting down to enjoy their favorite Easter meal.”

As part of the Easter Eat-In campaign, US Foods has launched new tools and resources on the company’s website to help operators rethink their approach to Easter brunch needs in the carryout or delivery environment. Restaurants around the country are ready to provide the food, and some are even ready to provide tablecloths, Easter baskets and other things that will make this a special day.

As the country continues to practice social distancing, the Easter Eat-In campaign also encourages diners to enjoy their meal with their loved ones by calling them on the phone or launching a video chat so they can celebrate together.

Check online local websites to find a restaurant that’s offering carryout or delivery. The company advises that you call early to preorder your meal.

