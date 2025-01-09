Fresh Blends Appoints Brian Tyler as CEO, Expands Innovation with Fresh Blender Plus and New Product Offerings

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Fresh Blends®, the world’s leading self-serve frozen and iced beverage platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Tyler as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company’s growth and innovation.

Tyler, who joined Fresh Blends® in April 2024, brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as Vice President at Bevolution Group. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion and its successful sale to Sunny Sky Products. His extensive background in the food and beverage industry and his deep expertise in creating value and taking companies to market positions him perfectly to steer Fresh Blends® into its next phase of industry leadership.

“I am thrilled to lead Fresh Blends® at such a transformative time,” said Brian Tyler, CEO of Fresh Blends®. “Our new Fresh Blender® Plus is the most reliable piece of equipment we’ve ever developed and a game-changer for our customers. Combined with our state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and the most advanced digital tools in the industry, we are set to produce the best drinks we’ve ever made. This is just the beginning of what I believe will be a new era of innovation and growth for Fresh Blends®.”

Fresh Blends® has consistently been at the forefront of beverage innovation, and under Tyler’s leadership, the company is poised to reach new heights. Since 2019, Fresh Blends® has sold over 86 million drinks, a testament to its commitment to providing consumers with convenient, refreshing, delicious, and healthier beverage options.

The introduction of the Fresh Blender® Plus exemplifies this dedication. In addition, the advanced sanitation system handles daily and periodic cleaning tasks without human intervention for up to six months. This efficient and reliable system ensures flawless Fresh Blends® program execution, supported further by a new self-pay option that streamlines the customer experience. In addition, Fresh Blend’s new Ecoblend+ technology improves blending profiles to create the best drinks Fresh Blends® has ever produced, offering up to 20% faster blend times and enhanced flavor and consistency.

In addition to these advancements, Fresh Blends® is expanding its product offerings with the introduction of a new and improved certified organic menu, catering to the increasing demand for premium, healthy iced, and frozen beverage options. The company is also enhancing its manufacturing capabilities by introducing aseptic processing, which ensures the highest food safety standards and extends product shelf life. Fresh Blends®‘ state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are equipped with certifications including GFSI (SQF), FDA, PA Dept of Agriculture, OU Kosher, QAI USDA Organic, and Upcycled Certified, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality and safety in every product they produce.

As Fresh Blends® continues to innovate and grow, Brian Tyler’s leadership will be instrumental in maintaining the company’s position as a leader in the beverage technology space. With his strategic vision and extensive experience, Tyler is set to guide Fresh Blends® through its next phase of growth and success.

For more information about Fresh Blends®, visit our new website at www.freshblends.com. To find a Fresh Blender near you, please visit https://www.freshblends.com/locations.

About Fresh Blends®

Fresh Blends® is the world’s leading smoothie robot, providing consumers with all-natural, delicious, chef-crafted, and convenient smoothies, shakes, frappes, refreshers, lemonades, and iced coffees—in seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each FreshBlender® is designed to eliminate waste wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. This experience earned the Multiplex Fresh Blender® a 2018 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

With more than 3,800 FreshBlenders in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors or sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives. Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and FreshBlender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand’s comprehensive data reporting dashboard.