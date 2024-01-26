Fresh Thyme Market and Naturally Chicago Partner on Locally Made Retail Access Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Fresh Thyme Market, a community-focused grocer, is honored to be the first grocery partner of Naturally Chicago‘s Locally Made Retail Access Program. This partnership, combined with other community efforts, helps Fresh Thyme Market expand its local assortment on shelves and furthers its mission of giving back to the communities it serves.

Through the partnership with Naturally Chicago, Fresh Thyme Market carefully curates relationships with natural product entrepreneurs to create jobs, and thrive in the competitive retail grocery segment. By adding more of these products to shelves, Fresh Thyme Market also brings shoppers closer to food that is not only locally grown, but healthy and sustainable.

“Fresh Thyme Market is thrilled to be the first retailer in this exciting initiative,” said Jonathan Lawrence, vice president of merchandising for Fresh Thyme Market and proud board member of Naturally Chicago. “As a community-focused grocer, we’re proud to support these local brands and be an innovative and collaborative partner in their larger success stories.”

To date, Fresh Thyme Market features over 6,000 local products chain wide. Most recently, the grocer hosted a pitch competition with Naturally Chicago that resulted in the addition of nine new Locally Made brands to shelves, including:

Big Star Cocktails, produced by Apologue Liqueurs

Carolyn’s Krisps Snacks

Evergreen Frozen Waffles

Forbidden Root Craft Beers

Inspiro Tequila

IYA Foods Chipers Crackers

Ms. P’s Gluten-Free Granola

Popadelics Mushroom

Windy City Mushroom

“Partnering with Fresh Thyme Market has been a strategic choice for Naturally Chicago, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a grocer that shares our commitment to fostering better-for-you brands.” Jim Slama, co-founder and managing director of Naturally Chicago, stated. “Fresh Thyme Market’s dedication to community and their support for sustainable brands align seamlessly with our mission. Consumers increasingly seek out local brands, and we appreciate Fresh Thyme Market’s role in helping to meet this growing demand.’ This partnership not only reinforces our mission but also strengthens our community-driven approach. As we continue to expand our reach, we’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and are grateful for Fresh Thyme Market’s support.”

To find a Fresh Thyme Market location near you, visit freshthyme.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

About Naturally Chicago

Naturally Chicago is a dynamic community of professionals dedicated to nurturing innovation and growth within the natural products sector in the Midwest. Our mission is to expand production and access to natural products and good food while fostering a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable food system. Through networking, collaboration, and education, we empower diverse leadership and drive innovation, resulting in a thriving ecosystem that contributes to a healthier and more conscious world.