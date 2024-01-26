Augmodo Wins FMItech Pitch Competition

FMI Retail & FoodService January 26, 2024

Marco Island, FL – FMI – The Food Industry Association today announces Augmodo as the champion of the third-annual FMItech Pitch Competition live at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference. Three finalists presented their food retail technology start-up solutions and event attendees voted on the winner.

FMI Vice President, Industry Relations, Doug Baker, said: “This competition inspires discovery and offers an exciting way for the food industry to identify groundbreaking solutions that are not just transforming shelves but reshaping the future of how consumers experience and enjoy everyday essentials.”

FMItech Pitch Competitions Finalists

Thirteen contestants submitted video nominations that were reviewed by a panel of food industry judges. Listed below are the finalists with their respective pitch focus areas: 

