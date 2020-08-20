FreshDirect Expands Capacity to Meet a 100% Increase in Suburban Growth

BRONX, NY – FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, today announced that it expanded delivery capacity in Westchester, New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island, responding to a 100% growth surge in its suburban footprint. The company also announced that it is extending Hamptons delivery for the foreseeable future.

A recent customer survey revealed that suburban and Hamptons demand will continue unabated. FreshDirect found that 76% of their customers already in the Hamptons plan to extend their stay beyond the summer. The company also plans to hire 350 full-time employees from now through mid-September.

FreshDirect’s unique ability to understand the buying habits of its customers, spot changing trends quickly and react to them in real-time, underscores the company’s adaptability and leadership position at the intersection of fresh food and “now,” delivering fresh, quality food, to customers’ doorsteps when and where they want it.

“Suburban customers have experienced what residents of urban markets have known for a long time—convenience doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality—you can access the best food in the country without a trip to the store,” said David McInerney, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshDirect. “And as more people relocate to the suburbs as a result of the pandemic, they are taking FreshDirect with them or trying us for the first time and never looking back.”

McInerney added, “The decision to extend our service to the Hamptons is a direct response to the many customers who have decided to stay in that area for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic. We wanted to extend the opportunity for them to have a safe grocery buying alternative for the rest of the year.”

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in The Bronx, NY. Wines and Spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181.