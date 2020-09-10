FreshDirect Reports a Record Back-to-School Sales Lift as Consumers Reset Shopping Habits for The Fall

BRONX, NY – As customers gear up for a back-to-school season unlike any other before, FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, today reported a 46% increase in year-over-year sales for the all-important back-to-school week that sets the tone for fall sales to come.

FreshDirect’s unique ability to understand the buying habits of its customers, spot changing trends quickly and react to them in real-time, enables the company’s best-in-class, expert merchant team to accommodate the ever-changing needs of shoppers and meet them where they are. Recent trends such as increased year-over-year sales of tortillas, specialty frozen pizzas and on-the-go foods such as burritos (+100% YOY), healthy options such as ground turkey and plant-based foods (+80%), and the company’s own in-house prepared kitchen appetizers (+300%) indicate that shoppers are looking for easy meal solutions for their families. These latest shopper insights have informed the company’s inventory selections for the fall.

Additionally, FreshDirect has enhanced its selection of meal solutions, or “meal hacks,” each week through the season. This new offering provides food solutions for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, with the goal of easing the stress of meal planning as many families prepare for their children to learn remotely full-time from home or as part of a hybrid schooling plan. Complete meals such as FreshDirect wraps and breakfast items, Taco Night and Italian Feast are among sure-to-be family favorites.

“We created our meal planning solutions to provide stress-free options for families who are looking to save time without sacrificing quality and taste,” said David McInerney, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshDirect. “As a dad and former chef, I understand firsthand how families now need to provide more meals on the table, which can add stress during an already uncertain time. Our meal solutions allow families to put fresh, high-quality food on the table with added ease.”



Featured meal hacks, 10-minute dinners, salads and more from the FreshDirect kitchen include:

Meal Hacks

Rotisserie chicken 4 ways

FreshDirect marinated meats with 4-minute meal sides

Mediterranean plate: kofta sticks, pita bread, deli sides



10-Minute Meals

Easy simmer sauce meals with Maya Kaimal and Haven’s Kitchen

Salad shortcuts from our kitchen including steak salad and grilled shrimp salad

Easy weeknight sheet pan dinners featuring wild salmon, Icelandic cod or flounder

Easy taco night

Other New Product Selections

FreshDirect wraps and breakfast items

Sun Noodle ramen kits

Ark Foods veggie bowls

FreshDirect also has a selection of quick vegan-friendly meals and gluten-free breads and sweets including options from Las Delicias Patisserie, The Gluten-Free Bakery, Pearl River, Yu Bakery, and Orange Dot.

For more information on FreshDirect’s time-saving back-to-routine meal solutions go to www.fdirect.co/backtoroutine.



