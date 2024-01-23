Genpak Launches New Molded Fiber Packaging with No Added PFAS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Genpak, a leading food service packaging manufacturer and innovator, recently launched its new, sustainable molded fiber packaging line without intentionally added PFAS. The company’s revamped Harvest® Fiber line consists of hinged food service containers, trays, and tableware. Designed to meet the needs of food restaurant operators, Harvest® Fiber merges environmental sustainability with reliable packaging performance and durability. Made with renewable fibers, Harvest® Fiber containers are microwavable, contain no added PFAS, and are suitable for hot and cold food applications.

Harvest® Fiber is BPI Certified Commercially Compostable and USDA BioPreferred. Intrinsically designed to tackle in-house and off-premises restaurant dining issues, the containers uphold meal integrity, making it a viable solution for restaurants amidst rising legislation against Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Visit https://www.genpak.com/brands/harvest-fiber/ to view the entire Harvest® Fiber packaging line, learn more information, or order product samples.

About Genpak

Founded in 1969, Genpak is a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, NC. The company serves a multitude of clients across North America, ranging from convenience stores to fast-casual and quick-service restaurants. Genpak’s dedication to innovation, versatile food packaging solutions, and commitment to maintaining excellent customer relationships effectively serves the ever-evolving needs in the foodservice industry. Visit the new website at www.genpak.com.