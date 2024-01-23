Lorenzo Food Group, Inc. / York Street Market Expands Operations to Include the Mid- and Southwest States

ENGLEWOOD, N.J.– The country’s premier food services and logistics company is expanding. York Street Market, a subsidiary of Lorenzo Food Group, Inc. and a leading provider of fresh-food solutions, today announced its updated strategy for expansion into the mid- and southwest regions of the United States, with future plans to reach the west coast. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, owners Joe and John Lorenzo will bring their Grab-&-Go branded programs to new territories marking an expanded commitment to the highest standards of quality, freshness, and safety that have made York Street Market the biggest name in food services.

From Wisconsin to Memphis and west to Kansas City, the expanded Grab-&-Go program will capitalize on YSM’s expertise in innovative route planning to maximize efficiences and drive sales, bringing the widest variety of the freshest foods to a new and eager audience. Owner Joe Lorenzo expressed excitement for the new development, emphasizing YSM’s commitment to easing partner labor concerns, ensuring product consistency, and meeting the demand for safe, high-quality food.

Established in 1967 as a one-truck meat and cheese distribution route in northern New Jersey, Lorenzo Food Group, Inc. / York Street Market has since evolved to process over 300,000 orders annually, drive over 4 million miles a year, and service nearly half the country using its own distribution. With facilities and hub stations throughout its service areas, a dedicated transportation team managing a fleet of over 200 refrigerated trucks, and a proven record of excellence in private label and co-packing services, YSM leverages its unique infrastructure and industry expertise to control every step of the process, from order to delivery.

With this new growth into the Mid- and Southwest, York Street Market will increase its market share, strengthen its distribution and service networks, and improve its ability to serve and support its partners wherever they do business, from universities, airports, and hospitals, to convention centers, hotels, sports arenas, and beyond.

ABOUT Lorenzo Food Group, Inc. / York Street Market

Lorenzo Food Group, Inc. / York Street Market is a family owned and operated company offering fresh-food solutions for customers seeking a higher standard of quality and service. With turnkey and bespoke programs in catering, grab-&-go, boxed meals, and deli, York Street Market delivers first-class products at an equitable price, creating high-quality and cost-effective solutions for every partner.