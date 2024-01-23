Sodexo partners with Virtual Dining Concepts to Bring Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s AC Barbeque to Jackson State University’s Campus

JACKSON, Miss.– Sodexo, a leader in food service for campuses across North America, SodexoMagic, a joint venture between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Sodexo, Inc., and Jackson State University, a public historically black research university in Jackson, Mississippi, have partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts, the industry leader in the virtual dining space, to launch AC Barbeque on campus in Spring 2024. AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by friends, comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer.

“Students want fun, convenient, and unique food offers that enhance their feeling of belonging on campus. With that in mind, our partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts has allowed us to bring AC Barbeque to the Jackson State University campus,” said Raz Barnwell, Vice President of Digital Innovation, Sodexo. “This community focused brand is an ideal fit for the campus and is an elevated dining experience made possible through our innovative partnerships.”

When Sodexo, SodexoMagic, and Virtual Dining Concepts offer AC Barbeque on campus in Spring 2024, students will be able to order their favorite dishes on the Sodexo Everyday app.

“We are very excited to team up with Virtual Dining Concepts and SodexoMagic to introduce our first AC Barbeque restaurant at the historic Jackson State University campus,” said Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson. “Our food is rooted in culture and fueled by community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring that here to Jackson State. See y’all for a bite in Spring 2024! J.S.U. Thee I Love!!”

About AC Barbeque

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Founded on the principles of Black excellence, family tradition, and bringing people together, AC Barbeque aims to provide the tools, flavor, and community that’ll take grilling to the next level. When you need to up your BBQ game, just look to the AC Flame. Learn more at http://www.acbarbeque.com and follow @acbarbeque on Instagram.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts offers celebrity and non-celebrity backed brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. VDC is proud to launch its most recent brand, AC Barbeque, which is poised for national expansion. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

About SodexoMagic

SodexoMagic is a joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE) that provides food and facilities management services to corporate, education, healthcare, and government clients. SodexoMagic is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality services to its clients.