Giant Eagle Partners with RangeMe to Boost Online Product Assortment

SAN FRANCISCO — Giant Eagle, Inc. announced the launch of a new initiative to grow its Giant Eagle Marketplace eCommerce channel with a greater assortment of new and emerging products. As one of the nation’s largest retailers, Giant Eagle will look to accelerate and scale product sourcing for this initiative by partnering with RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery platform for retailers and suppliers.

“Giant Eagle Marketplace allows us to extend our aisles and assortments in our established online platform to offer brands and products that previously may not have been qualified or considered for shelf space,” said Kyle Carrabine, Marketplace Business Development at Giant Eagle. “Marketplace provides us a great way to curate local or regional items while also bringing in trending or emerging categories that many of our customer’s desire. Hopefully it’s viewed as a launching point for partnerships and entry possibilities by new or emerging sellers. While also being a strategic area for growth or expansion by those who have been long term vendor partners with Giant Eagle.

In a major effort to continue its commitment of exceeding customer expectations, Giant Eagle Marketplace is looking to expand its offerings across multiple categories, including pets, baby, housewares, small appliances, Health and beauty, vitamins and well-being, gourmet food, center store grocery, household supplies, general merchandise, OTC pharmacy, outdoors, lawn and garden. Specifically, the retailer is interested in working with suppliers who have established drop ship direct to consumer capabilities to service the five states Giant Eagle operates (Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia).

“This is a tremendous opportunity for suppliers to work with such an amazing retailer like Giant Eagle,” says Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO of RangeMe. “Our partnership is a perfect fit to drive the desired scope and scale of Giant Eagle Marketplace.”

Submissions will run September 13 through September 27, and there is no cap on the number of new suppliers Giant Eagle will onboard. Interested suppliers can submit their products here: https://www.rangeme.com/gianteaglemarketplace

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $9.2 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry’s most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.