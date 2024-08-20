Golden State Foods Appoints Clayton Stouffer as Group Vice President, Operations, Liquid Products

IRVINE, Calif. — Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clayton Stouffer to Group Vice President, Operations, Liquid Products. Based in GSF’s Conyers, Georgia location, Stouffer will provide leadership and direction to all Conyers operations activities for liquid products and ensure the attainment of all quality, cost, timeliness, safety, and customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals.

“Clayton brings his passion, experience, and proven track record of results to the Golden State Foods Conyers Team,” said Steve Ross, GSF senior vice president, operations, Liquid Products North America (LPNA). “Throughout his career, Clayton has demonstrated a unique ability to develop and challenge high-performing teams, while remaining consistent with our shared approach to values.”

Prior to joining GSF, Stouffer served as Plant Manager for Treehouse Foods (Northlake, Texas), leading the company’s Coffee Center of Excellence, a newly acquired coffee plant. Clayton’s nearly 10 years of experience includes serving as Plant Manager from 2021–2023 for the Treehouse Foods facility in Dixon, Illinois, where he oversaw the aseptic cheese and pudding production plant. Earlier in his career, he served in manager and supervisor roles for Hormel Foods in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Originally from Lena, Wisconsin, Stouffer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology Management with an emphasis in Manufacturing Technology Management from the University of Wisconsin (Platteville, Wisconsin).

About Golden State Foods
Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

