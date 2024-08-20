ASM Global’s Savor Team USA Heads to Singapore to Vie for Global Title in World’s Only Young Chef Young Waiter and Mixologist Competition

NAPA, Calif. — ASM Global’s culinary division SAVOR, which provides elevated food experiences for the globe’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues, has announced the national winners of the American round of the world’s only competition for young culinary and hospitality talent.

Thomas Mendel, chef from Hamel Winery; Jaclyn Bisantz, waitress from Harbor House; and Marco Guillen, mixologist from Four Seasons Napa, were crowned as winners of the U.S. leg of the renowned World Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist (WorldYYY) competition — the only event of its kind.

“This syncs very nicely with the work ASM Global does nationally to develop deep relationships with our local communities and reach out to educate, train and employ culinary talent via scholarship, internship and apprenticeship programs,” said Shaun Beard, SAVOR’s senior vice present of food and beverage.

“As ASM Global continues to elevate the food experience in many of the world’s premiere venues, these up-and-coming talents will be part of our universe,” Beard said. “The composure, creativity and determination we’ve seen from all the competitors in this high-pressure situation was truly unmatched and is proof that we have so much to look forward to from these young stars. We are proud to help pave the way for them and are excited to see what they do next.”

SAVOR’s Team USA members will next compete in the WorldYYY finals at Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore this November. They will showcase their abilities to world-class chefs, hospitality experts and esteemed mixologists. A total of 36 contestants from 12 countries will compete for the world titles of Best Young Chef, Young Waiter and Young Mixologist.

The finals ofYYY USA recently took place at the prestigious The Culinary Institute of America at Copia (CIA) in Napa, California, with a panel of expert judges, including Master Chef Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer; Tournament of Champions’ Tracey Shepos Cenami, executive chef and cheese specialist at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens; and Food Network Chef Adam Sobel, partner of Mina Group anointing the winners.

ASM Global’s SAVOR division became a strategic partner of the competition nearly five years ago as part of its worldwide commitment to nurturing and identifying new talent, introducing them to the hospitality space and showcasing them to renowned culinary industry leaders.

About SAVOR

SAVOR is the culinary division of ASM Global, the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company with a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues network spanning five continents. The team at SAVOR provides elevated and curated guest experiences at every event, from the food preparation to the beverage offerings, whether for intimate VIP experiences or banquets with over 20,000 guests. In addition to authentic, chef-driven food, the core elements of SAVOR’s food vision include partnerships with local growers, producers and community members; a commitment to using antibiotic-free meats and poultry; and dedication to minimizing impact on the environment through robust sustainability, recycling and composting programs. For more information, please visit savorasmglobal.com.

About YYY

Since its establishment in 1979, the Young Chef Young Waiter competition has continued to promote hospitality as a career of choice, a profession and a vocation. Today, with its new revitalized format, Young Chef Young Waiter continues to honor the next culinary and service stars globally. World Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist’s, in partnership with Great Campaign U.K. and Northern Ireland and The Culinary Institute of America, mission is to discover the best young talents in the industry. The competition is open to young chefs, waiters and mixologists age 28 and under from diverse backgrounds. YYY ensures these young talents are equipped with relevant skills, current knowledge and a network to help them succeed in the world of hospitality.