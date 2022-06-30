Government of Canada Unveils New Front-of-Package Nutrition Symbol

OTTAWA, ON – Keeping Canadians healthy is one of the Government of Canada’s top priorities. Having clear and easy to access information on the foods Canadians find in their grocery stores is an important part of that.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced new nutrition labelling regulations for packaged foods to help Canadians make informed food choices. These regulations will require a new symbol to be displayed on the front of packaged foods that are high in saturated fat, sugars and/or sodium. Manufacturers have until January 1, 2026, to change their labels and comply with the new requirement.



The new nutrition symbol includes a magnifying glass and text to draw attention to important information Canadians should consider as they are buying groceries. The symbol will complement the Nutrition Facts table displayed on the back of food packages.

Front-of-package nutrition labelling is widely recognized by scientists and informed organizations, including the World Health Organization, as an effective tool to help individuals make informed choices. Research shows that a simple, clear symbol on the front of food packages will help consumers choose foods lower in saturated fat, sugars and/or sodium.

Front-of-package nutrition labelling is a key part of Health Canada’s Healthy Eating Strategy, which aims to improve the food environment in Canada, make it easier for Canadians to make informed food choices, and lower the risk of diet-related chronic diseases. Other components of the Strategy include the updated Nutrition Facts table and Canada’s food guide, which offers recipe ideas, tips for healthy eating, and healthy eating resources.