Grocery Outlet Launches Private Label Program, GO Brands

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, announced the official launch of its new private label program, GO Brands.

GO Brands will feature products across three brands: SimplyGO, GO Home & Haven, and GO Paw & Pamper. The products will roll out across Grocery Outlet stores beginning this month, with 100 new private label SKUs available in stores by the end of the year under the SimplyGO and GO Home & Haven brands. GO Paw & Pamper will arrive in stores next year.

“At Grocery Outlet we are committed to our mission of Touching Lives for the Better by saving our customers money and providing quality products at unbeatable values,” RJ Sheedy, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet, said. “We designed the GO Brands program to deliver on that promise. Each brand has its own unique identity, while maintaining the reliable quality and incredible value our shoppers rely on us for every day.”

SimplyGO – High-quality grocery to beverage basics at affordable prices to help stretch grocery budgets. Products include pastas and baking essentials, as well as dairy products, including butter, cheese and whipped toppings.

GO Home & Haven – Everyday household essentials and personal care items at exceptionally affordable prices. Products include paper towels, aluminum foil, parchment paper and facial tissues.

GO Paw & Pamper – The company’s pet brand, featuring pet food and accessories.

“Shoppers today have high expectations of any private label brand they purchase, and many choose their favorite grocery store based on that exclusive offering,” said Steve Wilson, EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer. “Our GO Brands items are the perfect complement to our existing extreme value assortment of quality name brands, creating an even richer treasure hunt shopping experience.”

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.