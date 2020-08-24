Hannaford Supermarkets Partners With Instacart To Offer Same-Day Delivery

SCARBOROUGH, ME—Hannaford Supermarkets and Instacart announced a partnership to offer same-day delivery from nearly all Hannaford store locations. With this partnership, Hannaford is expanding the ways in which their customers across New England and New York can access fresh groceries and household essentials by offering delivery directly from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. This partnership will complement Hannaford’s existing curbside and delivery service Hannaford To Go, which remains available to customers.

“We’re excited to rapidly expand same-day delivery service through our partnership with the Instacart Marketplace,” said Maile Buker, Vice President of Marketing for Hannaford. “This complements our extremely popular Hannaford To Go pick-up and delivery services and addresses growing customer demand for convenient shopping solutions. Our customers now have more options to get Hannaford’s fresh, high quality products that they’ve come to expect and depend on at our stores.”

Hannaford customers can now choose between Hannaford To Go curbside pick-up and delivery services offered at Hannaford.com or same day delivery service with Instacart by going to www.instacart.com or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device to begin shopping. From there, customers enter their zip code and can begin adding items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customers designated time frame – same-day or, for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance. All Instacart orders default to “Leave at My Door Delivery,” to ensure customers can receive their deliveries safely and can maintain social distancing guidelines. Customers will be able to continue earning My Hannaford Rewards (MHR) credit, Hannaford’s customer loyalty program, by adding their MHR number to their Instacart profile.

“As people across North America continue to turn to online grocery shopping as a safe and convenient way to get the groceries and essentials they need, we know they want to be able to get those goods from their favorite local retailer. We’re proud to partner with Hannaford and make it easier for their customers to get the groceries and goods they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Grocery delivery has quickly become an essential part of people’s day to day lives, and we’re committed to ensuring our retail partners have an online solution that supports the needs of their customers who have trusted them for generations.”

Instacart today partners with more than 400 beloved national, regional, and local retailers to offer delivery from over 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 85% of households in the U.S. and more than 70% of households in Canada.

Launched in 2011, Hannaford To Go continues to grow into new geographies and enhance the customer experience. As of late August, Hannaford To Go offers click and collect/curbside pick-up at 85 stores in New England and New York and delivery in 12 locations covering New York and Massachusetts. By year’s end, there will be an additional 16 stores offering Hannaford To Go curbside and 19 more Hannaford To Go delivery locations.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 184 stores in the Northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford employs more than 26,000 associates. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from over 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.