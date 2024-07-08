Hy-Vee Brings Unique Event to Kansas City for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs in September

The daylong conference will include a pitch competition for local minority, women-owned businesses

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that it is hosting a unique opportunity to support local small businesses through a networking and showcase opportunity in Kansas City in September. The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit provides small business owners learning opportunities and resources from Hy-Vee and other local business leaders to help grow their businesses. The summit, which is free and open to the public, will be held Thursday, September 12, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

A spotlight of the summit is a live pitch competition that is open to minority- and women-owned businesses. Fifteen finalists will be selected to compete for cash prizes to use for their business. Hy-Vee will award up to $50,000 in cash investments. Those interested in participating in the pitch competition must apply by 11: 59 p.m. (CDT) on August 11, 2024 at www.hy-veeopportunitysummit.com.

The pitch competition will feature celebrity judge, Paul Wahlberg, executive chef and co-owner of Wahlburgers and Alma Nove. Wahlberg is the fourth of nine children in the Wahlberg family, including his younger brothers Mark and Donnie, and has been instrumental in growing the family’s restaurant business. In addition to Alma Nove, an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant in Hingham, Mass., along with his brothers, he owns more than 50 Wahlburgers locations across North America and Europe.

The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit—free and open to the public—offers programming and resources for current and aspiring small business owners. Anyone interested in attending may register in advance at www.hy-veeopportunitysummit.com. Community groups, organizations, area businesses, and professionals supporting or networking with small businesses are encouraged to attend and enjoy the below Summit highlights:

Business Expo

Explore resources and networking opportunities tailored for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs at the Summit’s Business Expo, featuring over a dozen organizations committed to supporting small business growth.

Breakout Sessions

Led by industry leaders, topics will include:

navigating access to capital

building strong networks and alliances

boosting your business marketing

overcoming regulatory hurdles

One-on-One Mentoring Sessions

Attendees can meet one-on-one with local Hy-Vee leaders to gain insight into retail operations and showcase products directly to retail leaders.

Live Pitch Competition (must apply in advance to participate in the competition)

Local minority and women-owned businesses are invited to apply to showcase their products or services during a live pitch competition, which will be held during the summit. Hy-Vee will award up to $50,000 in total investment dollars. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges who will select one-grand-prize winner to earn $30,000. Plus, one first-place winner will be selected from each pitch category to win $5,000 each. Additional cash investments may be awarded. Those interested in participating in the pitch competition must apply by 11: 59 p.m. (CDT) on August 11, 2024 at www.hy-veeopportunitysummit.com.

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for the pitch competition in the following categories:

Food and Beverage

Technology and Innovation

Health, Wellness and Beauty

WHAT: Hy-Vee’s OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit

WHEN: Thursday, September 12 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

1 Arrowhead Drive

Kansas City, Missouri 64129

Hy-Vee remains committed to inclusivity by expanding and enhancing product and service offerings that support various needs, lifestyles and backgrounds. The summit gives support to local small business owners and local minority- and women-owned businesses the opportunity to grow and prosper, while providing Hy-Vee customers with meaningful solutions to make their lives easier, healthier and happier.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.