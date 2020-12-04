Hy-Vee Launches New Hy-Vee Plus Premium Membership

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the launch of its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, both in-store and online. The cost of the program is $99 per year.

The Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.

Customers currently enrolled in the existing $99 Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.

In addition, those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.

“After listening to the evolving needs of our customers, we designed our Hy-Vee Plus premium membership,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services – both in-store and online – into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers. Our membership offers additional savings on top of our already popular Fuel Saver + Perks program.”

Initial Hy-Vee Plus premium membership benefits include:

Additional Fuel Savings: Every time a member shops using their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card, they can earn an additional 3-cent Fuel Saver reward on every in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase, on top of any Fuel Saver rewards that customers can earn today.

Free Aisles Online Delivery: Members who shop Hy-Vee Aisles Online get free, unlimited standard grocery delivery on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders, where available (a $9.95 per order savings).

Free Two-Hour Express Pickup: Members can enjoy free, unlimited two-hour express grocery pickup on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders (a $9.95 per order savings).

Red Line Access/Concierge Service: Members will have exclusive access to “Red Line”, a designated telephone number available for premium members only, staffed by a team of Hy-Vee experts and personal shoppers.

Exclusive Monthly Deals & Offers: Every month, members can enjoy exclusive deals and offers across all areas of the store. For example in December, members will receive 20% discounts on DSW footwear, Joe Fresh apparel, in-store floral purchases and more. Members will also receive one free select item each month. For example in December, members will receive a free seasonal floral bouquet.

Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus premium members at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. To become a member, customers must have an active Hy-Vee account. Customers can sign up for a free Hy-Vee account at www.hy-vee.com.

Hy-Vee Plus premium membership gift cards will also be available to purchase at all Hy-Vee locations for customers who wish to give the gift of a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership to a loved one this holiday season.

