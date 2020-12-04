Spice up Your Holiday Baking by Entering Nielsen-Massey’s Bake to Share Sweepstakes

WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES — Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, the world’s finest premium vanilla extract and flavor brand has unveiled its Bake to Share Sweepstakes offering consumers a chance to win a Flavor Pack of 13 of its most popular vanilla extracts, paste and flavors (ARV: $215 USD) just in time for holiday baking.

Open to Instagram users only, the sweepstakes runs through December 31, 2020. Participants can enter by uploading a photo to their public profile that shows what they are baking during the holiday season, using hashtag #NMVBaketoShare. Photos posted between September 3-December 31 are eligible, and there is no limit to the number of times a person can enter.

The sweepstakes prize consists of a selection of 13 of Nielsen-Massey’s most popular vanilla extracts, paste and flavors (ARV: $215 USD). Each winner will have the opportunity to choose a friend or family member to receive the same prize pack. One winner will be selected per month, offering two opportunities to win between November and December.

To read official rules, please visit nielsenmassey.com/baketoshare.