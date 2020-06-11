Indulge in the Trendiest Avocado Techniques for California Avocado Month

IRVINE, Calif. –Some trends never go out of style, and avocado toast is one that has defined the last decade. Kicking off the month of June, in celebration of California Avocado Month, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) has teamed up with award-winning chefs from California, Arizona and Colorado. Each have predicted avocado trends that will leave a lasting impact – along with unique recipes that everyone can recreate right at home for a delicious and memorable meal.

California Avocado Month marks the delicious peak of California avocado season, where the fruit will be at its highest availability and freshness. To take advantage of the season’s offerings, CAC has called on four chefs – Chef Jordan Khan of Vespertine in Los Angeles, Chef Caroline Glover of Annette in Denver, Chef Brad Cecchi of Canon in Sacramentoand Chef Charleen Badman of FnB Restaurant in Scottsdaleto weigh in with their diverse perspectives on the next avocado craze.

“Year after year we look forward to June for California Avocado Month and the abundance of produce that’s offered right in our region.” said Jan DeLyser, Vice President of Marketing of the California Avocado Commission. “While this year’s California Avocado Month will likely see more people cooking at home, we’re excited to be working with a great group of talented chefs whose unique culinary styles will help us introduce a new repertoire of avocado-focused dishes to our consumers.”

Energized by the versatility and dynamic flavors of California avocados, the chefs’ predictions may be surprising. Each tapped into their individual expertise, observations from their distinct audiences, and styles to predict the avocado trends that will have staying power:

Cold smoked avocado

Grilled avocados

Inside-out avocado toast

Combining balanced but contrasting flavor profiles

Chef Jordan Kahn, known for his enigmatic creations, spoke to his avocado trend prediction, sharing that “the cold smoking technique introduces a complex, smoky flavor that transforms the avocado without actually cooking it, allowing the diner to experience the fruit’s true texture.”

Chef Caroline Glover predicts that grilled avocados will soon be on the rise, emphasizing the technique just in time for summer. “At my restaurant, our mission is to honor food producers and nourish eaters,” said Glover. “When incorporating fresh California avocados into my recipes, I take pride in knowing that I’m honoring a fruit that was cultivated by a California grower with the same dedication to quality and freshness as me.”

For an elevated twist on an all-time favorite, Chef Brad Cecchi turns the avocado toast inside out. “Avocado toast will always be a staple dish, but we really wanted to showcase the shape and texture of the California avocado in its entirety, keeping both avocado halves perfectly intact and stuffing them with breadcrumbs and your favorite toppings,” said Cecchi. Cecchi has a passion for Northern California growers and artisans, making California avocados a consistent pick for his seasonal fare.

Working with local ingredients of the season, Chef Charleen Badman has predicted that avocados inevitably take center stage when combining and contrasting flavor profiles. “Personally, I love pairing citrus and acid with creamy good fats, like California avocados, “said Badman. “And with my roots in Southern California, I’ve always committed to using ingredients that are grown close to home.”

Looking beyond the June celebration, fresh California avocados can last for up to a month when preserved properly in the freezer. The fruit is a nutrition power house and a delicious inclusion for any culinary creation, as California avocados are a heart-healthy superfood and contribute naturally good fats to one’s diet.

At-home chefs and California avocado fans can find these avocado trends, corresponding recipes, preservation tips and more at CaliforniaAvocado.com, and follow along on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados, and on Twitter and Instagram at @ca_avocados.

