Instacart’s Electronic Shelf Label Software Launches Chainwide at Schnuck Markets, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO and ST. LOUIS — Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that Carrot Tags‘ pick to light functionality is rolling out chainwide. Carrot Tags are Instacart’s software solution that seamlessly integrates into a retailer’s electronic shelf labels (ESL) hardware to enable incremental functionality, including pick to light capabilities. Schnucks will be using Instacart Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality across most of its stores allowing Instacart shoppers to activate items from their picking list within the Instacart Shopper App for easier and more accurate order fulfillment.

Through Instacart Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality, Schnucks and Instacart are increasing order fulfillment accuracy and customer satisfaction. Schnucks first began using Instacart’s Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality in 2023, and quickly saw success across its pilot stores.

“As our first retail partner to introduce Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality chainwide, we’re incredibly excited by the telling results of our partnership. Because Schnucks is using pick to light, we’re seeing an increase in found rates, which in turn provides higher order quality and customer satisfaction,” said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at Instacart. “Schnucks has long served as a leading-edge partner for Instacart, especially when it comes to adopting our Connected Stores technologies like Caper Carts and Eversight. We look forward to building the future of grocery alongside Schnucks for years to come.”

“We’re always striving to give our customers the most reliable online experience, and Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality has helped us ensure our customers receive exactly what they ordered,” said Bob Hardester, Chief Information & Supply Chain Officer at Schnucks. “As we continue to digitize our stores, we believe that Carrot Tags is an integral part of our omnichannel approach – especially once they connect to customer-facing technology like Caper Carts. From electronic shelf label software to smart carts to an e-commerce platform, Instacart’s technologies help us meet our customers, no matter how they choose to shop.”

At Schnucks, Instacart has integrated with Schnucks’ ESL hardware provider Aperion to enable the Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality. Aperion is one of the many ESL providers that connect to Carrot Tags software.

In addition to pick to light, Carrot Tags will soon connect to Caper Carts, helping customers locate items more easily on the shelf. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of in-store technologies, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for retailers and customers alike. Schnucks and Instacart first began their partnership in 2017, which now spans a full omnichannel suite of offerings including Caper Carts, Storefront, Carrot Ads, Eversight, and more.

To access Schnucks for same-day delivery and pickup, customers can select the Schnucks storefront from the Instacart App or visit schnucks.com/shop.

To learn more about Connected Stores, visit instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/connected-stores.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.