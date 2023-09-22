JOH Welcomes Amy Fenton-Wilson, Account Executive, Non-Foods Division

Billerica, MA JOH proudly welcomes Amy Fenton-Wilson as the newest Account Executive in the Non-Foods Division.

Amy joins our team with extensive experience in global sourcing brands, product development and merchandise management spanning several categories in soft lines, hard lines, crafting and health & wellness products. Her most recent experience includes working as a Senior Category Sourcing Manager, Health and Wellness Global Brands, for a multinational drug store chain based in Illinois.

“I’m delighted to introduce Amy to our group,” announced Kevin Tassinari, EVP of Non-Foods. “Her expertise, outstanding leadership and positive attitude enhance our expanding team. We’re overjoyed to bring her on board. A warm welcome to our family, Amy!”

Amy lives with her husband, Nate, and enjoys being the “fun aunt” to her nieces and nephews. In her spare time, she loves working out, boating, skiing, traveling, volunteering and shopping. She can be reached at afenton-wilson@johare.com.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.