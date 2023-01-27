Kids 360 Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

BILLERICA, Mass. — As the 10th anniversary year of Kids 360 comes to a close, we are proud to announce that the foundation has donated over $615,000 to children’s charities to date. The 10th Annual Kids 360 Charity Event that took place in the fall was a huge success. With record-breaking attendance and a new format, clients, customers and associates joined together for a wonderful day at Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, MA.

Monies raised for Kids 360, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization created by JOH that takes a 360-degree approach to a child’s life, go directly to children’s charities that provide clothing, food, medical support, school supplies and more to children in need. This year, the event featured nine holes of golf, a skills competition, product sampling, networking, a live auction and lots of laughs.

“What a special year this was,” said John Saidnawey, Chairman & CEO. “None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of our clients and customers. It is because of your generosity that Kids 360 celebrated this milestone anniversary and made its largest contributions to children’s charities yet. This is nothing short of extraordinary. Thank you!”

“A big thank you to those who joined us for the first time this year and those who have been supporting us over the past decade,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed since we created this great charity. Each year, more clients and customers attend our event. I couldn’t be more proud to work in an industry with such giving and kind people. We hope to see everyone back for our 2023 event!”

Harry O’Hare, JOH’s founder, took pride in giving back to the community and spent a lifetime helping those less fortunate. Chip O’Hare, John Saidnawey and Matt O’Hare continued the vision of giving back with the creation of the Kids 360 charity. The organization will be hosting its 11th annual event on October 2, 2023 at Woodland Golf Club.



ABOUT JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest regional brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

ABOUT KIDS 360

Kids 360 is a nonprofit entity created by JOH with a mission to make a difference in the lives of children. The vision of giving back to the community was woven into the fabric of JOH by our founder, Harry O’Hare. Harry spent a lifetime giving back to those in need. It is this inspiration that launched the concept of Kids 360. Kids 360 takes a 360-degree approach to a child’s life. Whether it is providing clothes, food, medical support or school supplies, the monies raised go directly to carefully selected children’s charities. Kids 360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.Kids360charity.org.