Kroger Shuts Down Remote Online Grocery Operations in Austin, San Antonio and Florida

Kroger’s 350,000-square-foot facility that opened in Southern Dallas in 2022 was feeding Austin, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Kroger’s online grocery delivery operations in Austin, San Antonio and Miami are shutting down.

The supermarket chain’s experiment to fill online orders from hub operations created in cities where it doesn’t operate stores started in 2022 along with its new robotics-driven e-commerce fulfillment centers.

“Despite our best efforts, including the support from new customers, learnings from other locations and the incredible work of our associates, the Miami, Florida, San Antonio and Austin, Texas facilities did not meet the benchmarks we set for success,” said Kroger spokeswoman April Martin.

