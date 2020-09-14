The Dinner Daily Launches Online Ordering For Kroger

BOSTON, MASS. – The Dinner Daily, the award-winning personalized meal planning service for consumers and grocers, now makes online ordering for delivery or pickup as simple as a tap for Dinner Daily members who shop at Kroger, Fry’s Food, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Pick n Save and Ralph’s stores.

The Dinner Daily is the most flexible and personalized online meal planning service available. Dinner Daily members receive weekly meal plans that both fit their personal food and dietary preferences and maximize use of the weekly specials at their selected grocery store. Members also receive an organized, editable shopping list that makes shopping a breeze and is now fully integrated with Kroger’s Pickup and Delivery online ordering. Members using the Dinner Daily app simply need to select the items on their Dinner Daily shopping list and tap “Order” to send their ingredients directly to their Kroger online cart.

Tap to Order for Delivery or Pickup

“During the COVID crisis, we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in online ordering and delivery as a convenient and safe way for families to get their weekly groceries,” said Laurin Mills, founder of The Dinner Daily. “Our new integration with Kroger means our members in 24 states can now easily order their groceries directly from their Dinner Daily shopping list in just a few seconds, saving time and making the shopping experience almost effortless, which benefits both the consumer and the grocer.”

The Dinner Daily’s menus are uniquely created for each member each week. Members can change anything on their menus in seconds and their shopping list is automatically updated, and they can add additional items to their shopping list to organize all their grocery needs for the week. And now a single click will send their items to their Kroger shopping cart for ordering and scheduling delivery or pickup.

Recipes used in Dinner Daily menus are curated by the Dinner Daily team to be easy and quick to prepare, healthy and delicious. Emphasis is on fresh, healthy ingredients, easy instructions and most meals can be created in 35 minutes or less.

“We know from our members that the hardest part of grocery shopping is meal planning and figuring out what to buy at their grocery store each week. The number two pain point is finding time to get to the store. Now, with our delivery integration with Kroger, we are solving the two biggest challenges of grocery shopping for our Kroger members,” said Mills. “Having a plan that is customized just for you can take all the stress out of making dinners at home. With The Dinner Daily, your plan for a great dinner is ready.”

About The Dinner Daily

The Dinner Daily is the only weekly dinner planning service that creates menus based on your selected grocery store’s specials, saving busy families time and money and taking the stress out of dinner. Founded by working mom Laurin Mills, this unique solution is available for nearly 16,000 grocery stores in all 50 states. The service is also offered as a white label service for grocers nationwide. Learn more about The Dinner Daily’s program for grocery retailers at www.thedinnerdaily.com/grocers. Consumers can learn more and sign up for a free two-week trial at thedinnerdaily.com Follow The Dinner Daily on Facebook @thedinnerdaily and on Instagram at the_dinnerdaily.

The Dinner Daily is a trademark of The Dinner Daily Inc. All other trademarks used herein are property of their respective owners.