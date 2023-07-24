Lidl Closes 11 Stores as it Struggles in the US. See The Full List.

German grocer Lidl entered the US in 2017 with promises to bring deeply discounted goods to 600 stores in the US. But, the chain, whose biggest international rival is Aldi, seems to be closing more stores than it is opening.

Lidl, whose US headquarters are in Virginia, closed 11 stores recently in North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, the Daily Mail first reported.

“After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close a small number of stores on July 16,” spokeswoman Chandler Spivey said. “These were underperforming locations, and we made the strategic decision to close these stores so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”

