Lidl Layoffs Affect 200 Employees

WASHINGTON – Approximately 200 employees at Lidl US headquarters in Arlington, VA have been laid off, according to a statement from the grocery story chain.

The German-owned grocery store chain has been growing quickly in the D.C. area and throughout the East Coast. Lidl representative Chandler Spivey confirmed to FOX 5 that no store employees are impacted by the layoffs.

“While we remain committed to the long-term success of Lidl US and look forward to continuing our expansion along the East Coast, we are continually evaluating our operations to ensure we are supporting our stores effectively,” said Spivey in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions of our team members, both those impacted and those remaining.”

