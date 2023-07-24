Titan Farms Elevates Leadership with Key Promotions

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms, the industry-leading grower, packer, and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables, is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Taylor Livingston to Director of Fresh Packing Operations and Jessica Williams to Sales Manager. These strategic appointments reflect Titan Farms’ dedication to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the company.

Taylor Livingston has been an invaluable contributor to Titan Farms, showcasing exceptional leadership skills and a profound understanding of fresh packing operations. In her new role as Director of Fresh Packing Operations, Taylor will spearhead developing and implementing innovative strategies to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the delivery of premium quality produce to their customers. Taylor’s extensive experience and unwavering dedication make her the perfect candidate to lead the fresh packing division.

“As I step into my role as the Director of Fresh Packing Operations at Titan Farms, I am eager to collaborate closely with our talented team and harness our collective expertise to propel our fresh packing operations to unprecedented levels,” expressed Livingston. “Our strategic focus will revolve around implementing innovative quality control measures, optimizing production processes, and ensuring meticulous attention to detail at every stage. By continually enhancing the efficiency, consistency, and freshness of our packed products, we will surpass customer expectations, deliver unparalleled quality, and uphold Titan Farms’ position as an undisputed industry leader.”

Jessica Williams, with her exceptional sales acumen and consistent pursuit of excellence, has been instrumental in driving Titan Farms’ sales growth. As the newly appointed Sales Manager, Jessica will oversee sales strategies, build strong customer relationships, and expand market share. Her proven track record in achieving sales targets and her keen understanding of customer needs position her as a model sales team lead.

“In this role, I am excited to work hand-in-hand with our talented sales team to optimize pricing structures, drive sustainable growth, and ensure the long-term financial success of our organization,” said Jessica Williams. “I am committed to building upon our sales success and establishing enduring partnerships with our valued customers. Through effective communication and collaboration with internal stakeholders, such as marketing, production, and logistics, I will ensure seamless coordination to deliver exceptional products that consistently exceed customer expectations.”

Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms, expressed his confidence in both Taylor and Jessica, stating, “These promotions are well-deserved, and I have full faith in their abilities to lead their respective teams to new heights. Taylor’s expertise in fresh packing operations and Jessica’s exceptional sales prowess will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the market. These promotions acknowledge their individual achievements and exemplify our dedication to cultivating growth and nurturing talent within the Titan Farms organization.” Titan Farms continues to demonstrate its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the growth and development of its employees. These promotions mark a significant milestone for Taylor Livingston, Jessica Williams, and Titan Farms, strengthening the leadership team and ensuring continued success in the fresh produce industry.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.