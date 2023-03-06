LifeMade Compostable Straws receive “OK compost HOME” Certification

GREER, S.C.- LifeMade Products LLC (LifeMade), an operating company of Jadex Inc., is proud to announce that the company’s LifeMade® Compostable Straws have received OK compost HOME certification from TÜV Austria. This achievement is in addition to the product’s BPI Commercially Compostable certification previously received.

TÜV Austria OK compost HOME certification provides assurance to consumers that LifeMade® Compostable Straws will compost safely in any home compost heap. Made in the USA, LifeMade® Compostable Straws are available in Jumbo size and packaged for most foodservice operations, having a diameter of 0.25” and a length of 8”. The straws are individually wrapped and available in case counts of 2,000 and 10,000 pieces. For use in cold drinks only, these straws are stronger than paper straws and will not deteriorate when they get wet.

LifeMade’s complete line of disposable foodservice products, including Home Compostable straws, will be on display at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, held at the Javits Center in New York City from March 5-7, 2023. Interested attendees should come by booth #2045 to learn more about LifeMade’s foodservice offerings.

For more information regarding LifeMade® Compostable Straws, visit http://jadexinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Compostable-Straws.pdf or contact LifeMade today at SalesInquiries@LifeMadeProducts.com.

About LifeMade Products LLC

LifeMade Products LLC, is a leading single-use consumer goods and temperature-control packaging manufacturer with a strong portfolio of products centered around innovation, performance, convenience, and sustainability, produced under brands including: LifeMade®, Lifoam®, Diamond®, Freez Pak™, Envirocooler® and Propak™. With a mission to create superior products that push industries forward, LifeMade® strives to make life better. For more information, visit Lifemadeproducts.com.

About Jadex Inc.

Jadex Inc. is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature-controlled products that solve both medical and consumer challenges. Jadex Inc. operates 18 facilities across the continental U.S., U.K., and Puerto Rico and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit Jadexinc.com.