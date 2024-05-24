New Jersey Food Council Honors Samer Rahman at Annual “Night of Distinction”

Iselin, NJ – The New Jersey Food Council’s (NJCF) “Night of Distinction” celebrated Samer Rahman, Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Allegiance Retail Services, for his exemplary contributions and achievements in the food industry. Rahman’s diverse background, breadth of knowledge, and credible expertise were highlighted in recognizing him as a dominant force in the grocery industry. The event took place on May 15, 2024 at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, New Jersey.

Rahman’s venture into the grocery retail sector began in 1988, marking a substantial 35-year career filled with diverse experiences. His extensive management roles in independent retail supermarkets and corporate supermarket chains include nearly two decades of dedicated service at Pathmark and A&P. “These experiences have driven my commitment to pursuing excellence in merchandising and leadership,” remarked Rahman.

In a statement by President and CEO of NJFC Linda Doherty, the award event commemorates the impactful industry leaders who are making significant strides to advance one of New Jersey’s most crucial business sectors. Saying these honorees have made huge milestones in the food business industry and have a history of civic service within the New Jersey food community.

“Samer’s dedication and unrelenting pursuit of excellence sets him apart as a true asset to the grocery industry and Allegiance Retail Services,” said Joseph Fantozzi, President and COO, Allegiance Retail Services. “He inspires those around him to strive for greatness.”

The Night of Distinction event also hosted a silent auction supporting the NJFC Educational Development Scholarship Program. More than 500 guests, including prominent food industry executives, joined this esteemed ceremony.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown, and Shop n Bag), for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com