New York BagelFest 2024: Bigger and Better at Citi Field’s Piazza 31 Club with King Arthur Baking as Presenting Sponsor 

Queens, New York – The country’s most anticipated bagel event, the New York BagelFest, is set to take place at the prestigious Piazza 31 Club at Citi Field on Saturday, September 28th, from 10am to 4pm. Celebrating its fifth year, the New York BagelFest will feature a lineup of 50 esteemed exhibitors, showcasing top bagel artisans and breakfast brands from New York and around the world.

Offering tastings, entertainment, competitions, and immersive experiences for consumers and industry professionals alike, the event promises family-friendly activities, engaging panel discussions, and, of course, a plethora of bagels, spreads, and other thematic foods. Tickets start at $49 for the morning session from 10am to 1pm, or the afternoon session from 1pm to 4pm. Additionally, VIP tickets are available, offering early access to the festival and pre-festival activities. A limited number of Early Bird tickets offering a 20% discount go on sale Tuesday, April 16th.

BagelFest is thrilled to welcome King Arthur Baking Company as the presenting sponsor, kicking off the beginning of a multi-year partnership. “Our collaboration with BagelFest is a natural fit, considering the use of King Arthur flour in the recipes of every major BagelFest winner, including PopUp Bagels, Starship Bagel, and Olmo, among others,” said David Frey, Senior Associate Brand Manager at King Arthur.

Highlighting the event’s impact on the industry, PopUp Bagels, a two-time BagelFest “Best Bagel” winner, recently closed an $8M Series A round aimed at national expansion. This milestone reflects BagelFest’s growing influence as a platform for emerging and established brands to gain recognition and catalyze growth.

Founded by Sam Silverman, known as New York’s “Bagel Ambassador,” BagelFest has become a must-attend event for bagel enthusiasts and industry professionals. “Hosting BagelFest at an iconic New York venue like Citi Field is as perfect a pairing as bagels and cream cheese,” Silverman remarked. “We’re excited to once again feature artisans from around the globe, all vying for the coveted title of Best Bagel among other prestigious awards. A bagel renaissance is happening all around us, and BagelFest is the epicenter of it.”

About New York BagelFest

The New York BagelFest is the premiere trade and consumer show for the bagel industry. This annual event attracts both enthusiasts and professionals, offering samples of diverse bagel styles, competitions, awards, and networking opportunities. Since its inception in 2019, BagelFest has propelled participants to significant achievements, including major funding and national expansion. Learn more about BagelFest here.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been dedicated to spreading the joy of baking since its beginning in 1790. Proudly certified as a B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur stands as the premier baking resource for both home bakers and professionals. Committed to excellence and innovation, King Arthur delivers unparalleled quality flour and technical support to bakery, foodservice, pizzeria, and culinary customers, ensuring impeccable results with every bake. Explore products, support, and resources tailored to bakery and foodservice customers at KingArthurBaking.com/pro.