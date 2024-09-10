Good Culture Unveils Its First-Ever Seasonal Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese 

The Seasonal Snack Crafted with Real Pumpkin and Pasture-Raised Dairy Offers a Protein-Packed Taste of Fall, Available at Whole Foods Market Nationwide

Irvine, CA — The clean-label, B-Corp Certified cultured snacking brand, Good Culture, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever seasonal flavor, Organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese. This limited-edition offering is now available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide, where Good Culture is the #1 branded cottage cheese, for $2.29 per 5oz cup.

Good Culture’s Organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese combines the rich, creamy texture that fans love with fall’s warm, comforting taste. Made with real pumpkin, live and active cultures, and simple ingredients sourced from pasture-raised cows, this USDA Organic protein-packed snack is the perfect way to embrace the season while staying true to a healthy lifestyle. Each cup contains 16g of protein, making it an ideal snack for on-the-go or as part of a balanced meal.

“Our unique take on a fall classic features the wholesome, simple ingredients we’re known for, alongside the classic taste of pumpkin and spice,” said Jesse Merrill, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Culture. “It’s a delicious way to enjoy the season while getting the protein and nutrition you need, without a ton of added sugar.”

In addition to Pumpkin & Spice, Good Culture offers a selection of other flavored organic cottage cheese varieties like Strawberry Chia and Pineapple. For more information about Good Culture, please visit www.goodculture.com.

About Good Culture: Based in Irvine, CA, Good Culture is a clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age. Founded in 2015 by Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner, the two recognized the untapped potential of cottage cheese as a superfood, transforming it into a frontrunner of the real food movement. Today, Good Culture makes cottage cheese, sour cream, and cream cheese, all made with milk from cows raised on family farms, with no artificial ingredients, gums, stabilizers, or additives. The brand’s partnerships with 1% for the Planet, Path to Pasture with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), and B-Corp Certification demonstrate its commitment to higher standards for its workers, communities, and the environment. For more information about Good Culture, please visit www.goodculture.com and follow on Instagram @good_culture.