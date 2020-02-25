NGA Presents Rudy Dory with the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

San Diego, CA – Last night, the National Grocers Association (NGA) presented the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to Rudy Dory, Executive Chairman at Newport Avenue Market.

“When you think of what it means to be an entrepreneur, Rudy Dory comes to mind. He’s worked almost his entire professional life in the grocery industry, growing Newport Avenue Market over the last 25 years into an innovative and strong business,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “The company is dialed into the local community, providing excellence and quality to their customers. For Rudy, his love and passion for what he does is as strong as ever and our entire industry is better because of him. I congratulate Rudy on receiving this award and look forward to working with him for years to come as we continue to advance the interests of our industry”

Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Oregon opened in 1991, focused on offering a variety specialty and international foods. In 2015, the operation became the first employee-owned grocery in Central Oregon, with a staff invested in providing a unique shopping experience.

Since 2009, the Thomas K. Zaucha Award, sponsored by Mondelēz International and named after NGA first president and CEO, is presented annually to recognize an independent grocer’s persistence, vision, and creative entrepreneurship.

