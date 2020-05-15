NGA Supports Modernization of Hours of Service Rules

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA) today applauded an announcement by the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) of the publication of final Hours of Service (HoS) rule for commercial motor vehicle drivers. The proposed rule, published in detail in August 2019, received over 2,800 comments.

“Commercial vehicle drivers are an essential part of our food supply chain and the independent grocery industry,” said NGA Director of Government Relations Robert Yeakel. “The final rule serves to both maintain the safety of our roads and highways and protect commercial drivers, while also allowing for additional flexibilities to let drivers get the job done.”

The four key revisions included in the final HoS rule modernize the regulations while protecting drivers by preventing operators from driving for more than eight consecutive hours without a break.

