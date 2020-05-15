Nielsen’s New Retail Pricing Analytics Brings Visibility And Stability to an Unstable Pricing Landscape

New York, NY – Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect today announced the successful rollout of its new Retail Pricing Analytics application tools. More than 60 leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) retailers in the U.S., including Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), Coborn’s, Smart & Final, ReFuel, Weis Markets and NPC, are powering their strategic pricing decisions through Nielsen’s latest end-to-end pricing and promotion application. Available through the cloud-native Nielsen Connect platform, Nielsen Retail Pricing Analytics leverages artificial intelligence (AI) modules to help retailers quickly enact, adjust and track pricing and promotion strategies.

Nielsen’s Retail Pricing Analytics brings stability to an unstable pricing landscape impacted by geopolitical and supply chain hurdles—which, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have driven inflation among nearly 80% of Nielsen U.S. measured product categories. The application integrates Nielsen’s price intelligence data—built on the company’s leading point-of-sale data—with machine learning algorithms to help retailers create, manage and improve pricing and promotion strategies. Accessible through an interactive cloud-based interface, Nielsen’s Retail Pricing Analytics provides retailers with detailed, yet intuitive summaries of the impact of implemented pricing changes (on the overall category, not just a single item), as well as item performance detail—to better understand margin impact. Embedded AI dashboards mine billions of data points to identify logical price changes for ongoing execution.

Differentiated by its capability—through one portal—to track and segment competitive price tracking by market, define key value items (KVIs) for price adjustment opportunities, implement and manage in-market execution and quantify return on investment (ROI) from everyday price changes and promotions, Nielsen Retail Pricing Analytics guides retailers through every phase of end-to-end pricing.

Enabled by Nielsen’s new pricing and promotion analytics solutions, retailers are running updated reports every 43 seconds.

As noted by Richard Gunn, SVP of Weis Merchandising and Marketing, Weis Markets, “Nielsen is a pivotal partner of Weis’s pricing strategy. Nielsen supports Weis’s mission to provide value to our customers and differentiate in a competitive marketplace. Our merchant team is equipped with insights to react and monitor our strategic initiatives.”

“Price and promotion are the largest drivers of store choice among consumers, according to Nielsen’s Store Choice Drivers Survey, yet retailers continue to make price and promotion changes based on incomplete data from costly, slow and incomplete audits of competitive strategies,” said Morgan Seybert, Managing Director, U.S. Analytics, Nielsen. “Retail Pricing Analytics differentiates itself from the market through easy-to-use software that solves the complete end-to-end pricing process—from strategy to execution to in-market tracking. We are using the power of the Nielsen Connect platform to provide retailers with the essential intelligence and analytics to identify, predict and activate on key business decisions, and help them scale their decision-making with their suppliers. When combined with the person-level capabilities from our recent Precima acquisition, we can harness the power of rest-of-market and loyalty data to develop market- and shopper-informed pricing strategies to help retailers win in the market.”

For more information on Nielsen’s retail solutions, please visit https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/solutions/.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what’s happening now, what’s happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.